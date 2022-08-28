Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

