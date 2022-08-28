Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
