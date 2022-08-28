Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Recharge Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Recharge Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,565. Recharge Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recharge Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 5.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 27.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 4.8% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 238,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

