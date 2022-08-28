RED (RED) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RED (RED) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $375,525.28 and $41,199.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025992 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00275389 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001004 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000957 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002455 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

