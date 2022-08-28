Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwoods Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 751,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Stock Performance

RWODW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Redwoods Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About Redwoods Acquisition

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

