REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.
REE Automotive Trading Down 12.7 %
NASDAQ REE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,644. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $374.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44.
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
