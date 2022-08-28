REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REE shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

REE Automotive Trading Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ REE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,644. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $374.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in REE Automotive by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 239,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

