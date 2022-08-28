Research Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.92.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.57.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at New Gold

In related news, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In related news, Director Renaud Adams purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,803 shares in the company, valued at C$710,841.03. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $205,060.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.