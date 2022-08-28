Revomon (REVO) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $34,605.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00830397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

