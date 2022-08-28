Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the July 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rightmove Stock Down 4.0 %

Rightmove stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 26,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,572. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 618 ($7.47) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.60.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

