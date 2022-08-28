Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,980 ($60.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,867.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,425.86. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £80.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 541.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 84.39%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

