Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Short Interest Up 68.2% in August

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the July 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rio2 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOFF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.10. 53,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,014. Rio2 has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.67.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rio2 from C$0.40 to C$0.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.