Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers makes up about 1.0% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $193,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $10,165,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBA opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

