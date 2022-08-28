RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 212,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 327,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 910,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 155,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 158,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RMGC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,832. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

