Robert W. Baird Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $105.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.85.
Hyatt Hotels Price Performance
NYSE H opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after buying an additional 153,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 86,171 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
