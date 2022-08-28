Robert W. Baird Boosts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $105.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.85.

NYSE H opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.95.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after buying an additional 153,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after buying an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after buying an additional 86,171 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

