Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the July 31st total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $750,755. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,720 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roku Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Raymond James started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363,462. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86. Roku has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $374.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.