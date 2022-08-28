Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $245.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.79.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 0.7 %

SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day moving average is $178.46.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.