Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 114,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $87.26 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

