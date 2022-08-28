Router Protocol Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $19.26 million and $5.80 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00011593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,313,666 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

