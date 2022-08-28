Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:RY opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $90.75 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

