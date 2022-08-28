Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,640 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

