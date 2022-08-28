Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,111,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after buying an additional 327,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,156,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 87.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 644,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 299,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

