Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $93,000 Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $74,622.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,726.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $29,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $244,940. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $4.03 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $380.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.87% and a negative return on equity of 111.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

