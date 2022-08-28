Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.37 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

