Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,538,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 42,937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $4.97 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

