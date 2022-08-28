Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 46.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 23.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 4.7 %

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,716.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,829. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PBI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

