Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,935,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

