Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 916.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 59.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also

