S4FE (S4F) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,180.00

S4FE (S4F) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $226,164.04 and $1,180.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe.

S4FE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

