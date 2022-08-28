SafeCoin Market Cap Hits $3.23 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $132.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,650.10 or 0.99852082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00052637 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00225068 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00140303 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00224372 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00059211 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00052674 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

