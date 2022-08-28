Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Shares of SFE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
