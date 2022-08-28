Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

Shares of SFE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 29,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 618,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 29,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $122,384.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 618,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,167.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth $174,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.