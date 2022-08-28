SafePal (SFP) Price Reaches $0.39 on Major Exchanges

SafePal (SFP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00053636 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030559 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000445 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

SafePal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

