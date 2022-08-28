Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.80) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of SFRGY stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

