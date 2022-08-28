Samoyedcoin Price Tops $0.0102 (SAMO)

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Samoyedcoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Samoyedcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Samoyedcoin has a market cap of $37.19 million and $1.12 million worth of Samoyedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00828751 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Samoyedcoin Coin Profile
Samoyedcoin’s total supply is 4,746,913,623 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,134,467 coins. Samoyedcoin’s official Twitter account is @samoyedcoin. The Reddit community for Samoyedcoin is https://reddit.com/r/SamoyedCoin.
