Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SCZC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.88. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and certificate of deposits. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, farm services agency, municipal, government guarantee, and installment loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, commercial real estate financing, and lines of credit.

