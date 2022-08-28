Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCYYF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,001. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

