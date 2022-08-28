Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the July 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Scandium International Mining Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCYYF remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,001. Scandium International Mining has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scandium International Mining (SCYYF)
