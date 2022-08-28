Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in August

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,900 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,149.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.16.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

Featured Articles

