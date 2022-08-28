Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 406.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,040 ($36.73) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($38.42) to GBX 2,970 ($35.89) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of Schroders stock remained flat at $34.20 on Friday. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130. Schroders has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Schroders Company Profile

Shares of Schroders are going to split on Thursday, September 15th. The 20-17 split was announced on Thursday, September 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.