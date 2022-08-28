Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SAMAW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,812. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

