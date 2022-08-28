Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,262. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.11.

