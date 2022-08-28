SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHACW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

SHACW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,058. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

