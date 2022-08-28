Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Secom Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.29. Secom has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Get Secom alerts:

About Secom

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, and armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences.

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.