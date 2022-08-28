Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Secom Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.29. Secom has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.78.
About Secom
