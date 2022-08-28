SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

SKLTY traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594. SEEK has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

