SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SEEK Stock Performance
SKLTY traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,594. SEEK has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.
About SEEK
