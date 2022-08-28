Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Update

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.
Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.54. 903,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
