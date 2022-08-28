Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Update

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.54. 903,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sempra by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.