Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 344,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Senmiao Technology Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIHS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 154,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $9.13.
About Senmiao Technology
