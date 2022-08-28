Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 344,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIHS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 154,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. Senmiao Technology has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

About Senmiao Technology

See Also

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

