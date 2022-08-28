Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

About Sera Prognostics

SERA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,433. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

(Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.