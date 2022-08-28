Serum (SRM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.08 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Serum has a market cap of $200.18 million and approximately $28.08 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003838 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00130052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087825 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.