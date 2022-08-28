SFL (NYSE:SFL) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SFL Stock Down 1.5 %

SFL opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. SFL has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.78.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. SFL had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SFL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFL Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

