SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 52.3% in August

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGD Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGDH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 40,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,236. SGD has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About SGD

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

