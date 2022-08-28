SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 52.3% in August

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the July 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SGD Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGDH remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 40,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,236. SGD has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About SGD
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SGD (SGDH)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for SGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.