SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,407.50.

SGSOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

SGS Stock Down 2.1 %

SGSOY opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

