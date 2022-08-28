Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,391. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sharp has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

