Shih Tzu (SHIH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Shih Tzu has a total market cap of $901,160.69 and approximately $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shih Tzu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shih Tzu alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 387,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shih Tzu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shih Tzu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.